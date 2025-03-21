Sheffield Wednesday striker left disappointed as injury ends his season early

Lincoln City’s on-loan Sheffield Wednesday striker, Bailey Cadamarteri, has been left disappointed after his season was ended early by injury.

The Star reported this week that the 19-year-old faced a race to try and be back out on the field for the Imps before the season finished after suffering a groin injury, and now the player himself has confirmed that he won’t be able to play again in 2024/25.

Cadamarteri had a solid time with Lincoln during his loan period, scoring eight goals for the club in his first full campaign as a senior pro, and manager, Michael Skubala, spoke highly of him on a number of occasions. Sadly, though, he won’t be getting the chance to reach double figures as he begins his road to recovery off the field.

“Very disappointed that my season is over early,” he said on Instagram. “Experienced lots of ups and downs on my first loan, but time to get myself right and ready to see what next season brings. Thank you to the fans and the players for supporting me through this season, and I wish the club every bit of success for the future.”

Up until recently the talented teen had been Lincoln’s top scorer across all competitions, and he’ll be sad that he won’t be able to try and fight it out with Jovon Makama for the crown in the final League One run-in.

A number of his Cadamarteri’s teammates sent messages of support after he announced his setback, with Pierce Charles telling to keep his ‘chin up’ and the likes of Rio Shipston, Joey Phuthi, Sean Fusire and Jarvis Thornton adding to the supportive comments. He’ll now turn his attentions to getting fit to join Wednesday’s preseason in the summer.