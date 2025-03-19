Bad news with Sheffield Wednesday striker's injury worse than first feared

Sheffield Wednesday’s Bailey Cadamarteri may be in a race against time to get back fit again before the end of the season.

The 19-year-old forward is spending the season out on loan from the Owls with Lincoln City, and was having a good time of things over in Lincolnshire before injury ruled him out for a number of games.

Cadamarteri returned to action earlier this month though after spending some time doing his rehabilitation at Wednesday’s Middlewood Road training ground, but has since gone on to miss the last two matches for his loan club.

Manager, Michael Skubala, said after the win over Bristol Rovers at the weekend that they were having to wait and see where the talented teen was at after having some issues with his groin, but did suggest that there was a chance he could be back sooner rather than later.

Now though, The Star understands that things are worse than originally feared regarding Cadamarteri’s situation, and it sounds like he could be facing weeks out as he works his way back from injury again.

With just nine games left before the 2024/25 season comes to a close it remains to be seen whether ‘Cadz’ will be able to get back in time to add to his eight-goal tally for the Imps, however it will be a big blow for him regardless given how well he’d been playing before these issues arose.

The striker will be back at Wednesday over the summer as they begin their preparations for the 2025/26 season, and he’ll certainly be hoping to have any injury problems behind him by the time the Owls return for preseason training.