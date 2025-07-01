Sheffield Wednesday striker seals next move after Owls release
Former Aston Villa scholar Ari-Jae Shaw joined Wednesday on scholarship terms in August 2023 and played an important role for the Owls under-18 side before his departure. He was one of seven under-18s let go from Middlewood Road at the end of their scholarships this summer, a decision announced back in May.
A powerful forward, Shaw spent time on loan with Liversedge Town towards the back end of last season. Now, the Midlands-born forward has secured a move back to his first club and will line up next season in the colours of Southern League Central Premier Division side Stourbridge FC.
Speaking to club media, Shaw said: “It was definitely good moving away full-time and to a full-time environment, I definitely learned a lot of life skills and living on my own as well, it made me grow up a lot quicker.
“Being a Stourbridge-grown lad I know a couple of the lads, I know the manager as well so it was a no-brainer to come back here and I’m buzzing to get started.
“I’m buzzing. I just want to play as many games as possible, hopefully get a few goals on the way and get as many points as possible as well.”
