Sheffield Wednesday’s wage crisis continues today, with numerous players expected to hand in their 15-day notice, The Star understands.

Today marks another month of late payments for Owls players, making it three of the last four months that have seen issues arise, and the latest default means that anyone paid late twice can give notice to rip up their contract as per FIFA’s regulations.

In the section labelled ‘Terminating a contract with just cause for outstanding salaries’ of FIFA’s Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players, it reads:

“In the case of a club unlawfully failing to pay a player at least two monthly salaries on their due dates, the player will be deemed to have a just cause to terminate his contract, provided that he has put the debtor club in default in writing and has granted a deadline of at least 15 days for the debtor club to fully comply with its financial obligation(s). Alternative provisions in contracts existing at the time of this provision coming into force may be considered.”

Sheffield Wednesday are in crisis

With that in mind, The Star is led to believe that a number of Wednesday players are expected to, or may have already, given the club notice of their intention to leave in 15 days’ time. Given their current transfer embargo and three-window fee restriction due to defaulted payments, further departures – especially of players with value – would come as the latest blow to the club.

The Star understands that the bulk of the U21s were paid on Monday after an original delay, however many of those leaving are yet to receive their funds, but that first team players remain unpaid at the time of writing. Worryingly there are also many non-playing staff that have gone unpaid, with a warning that the emergency fund set up may not be able to help everybody.

At this point in time it is unknown exactly how many players are intending to try and walk away from their deal at Hillsborough amid the latest financial debacle, but with Danny Röhl’s future also up in the air it looks like things will get worse at S6 before they get better.