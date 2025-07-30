Sheffield Wednesday players are considering a refusal to play in this weekend’s friendly run-out at Burnley after they were warned they would likely not be paid on time for the month of July, The Star understands.

As first reported by BBC Sheffield, multiple sources have indicated that the bulk of the Owls squad were gathered on Wednesday afternoon to be informed that they will not receive prompt payment of their salary payments for July, which would see playing staff not paid on their expected payday for a fourth month in the last five.

It’s understood backroom staff are also told they are not likely to receive their wages on time. The information delivered by club advisor Amadeu Paixao and was received angrily. The scheduled payday of all employees is tomorrow, July 31.

Conversations are believed to be taking place between players over a subsequent refusal to play in forthcoming matches, with a behind-closed-doors friendly run-out at Burnley this weekend understood to be under immediate threat. Some players are believed to be considering a refusal to attend a scheduled training session tomorrow.

Wednesday are due to kick-off their Championship campaign at Leicester City on August 10. That game could prove more difficult for players to refuse to play in from a contractual standpoint - with further consideration given its importance to the club itself - though it is believed many are considering their options after a tense afternoon at Middlewood Road.

Many players went the best part of two months without pay across May and June, with The Star of the understanding some had to find money from elsewhere to cover personal financial obligations. The squad were paid their overdue payments for May and June wages on July 15 after being advised the club were awaiting the payment of a transfer fee. The sales of Anthony Musaba and Djeidi Gassama went through around that time, with the more recent sale of youngster Caelen-Kole Cadamarteri having completed last week.

Sources indicated to The Star earlier this month that despite their considerable financial problems, Wednesday were not actively looking to sell further players to raise funds as they had done in the cases of Musaba and Gassama particularly.

Dejphon Chansiri is under pressure to sell Sheffield Wednesday. | George Wood/Getty Images

Among the many factors angering players is believed to be a lack of direct communication from chairman Dejphon Chansiri, along with images posted to social media of the Owls chairman enjoying a European holiday that players have said is ‘completely disrespectful’ to the dire situation the club is in. In Wednesday afternoon’s meeting players asked questions of the wider handling of the club’s state and were told communication with the Owls chairman has proven difficult even for senior club figures.

The Star understands the late payment of their July wages would re-open the possibility of players walking away from their contracts as free agents as was the case with last season’s top scorers Josh Windass and Michael Smith earlier this month. It’s understood that the wording and nature of the pair’s notices gave them a stronger legal case for leaving the club than others who also tendered their notice and that should the opportunity arise once more with further late payments, remaining players now effectively have a blueprint to follow.

It’s understood a number of players are taking advice on their rights and, if the situation allows, are weighing-up the decision to attempt to walk away from their Hillsborough contracts should their wages not arrive tomorrow as expected.

With just 11 days to go until the start of the new season, the news represents the latest sorry downturn in what has been a torrid summer for Wednesday. Earlier this week the North Stand at Hillsborough was slapped with a ‘prohibition notice’ preventing its opening until Sheffield City Council’s Safety Advisory Group is given assurances from industry experts that the facility is safe for use.

Manager Danny Röhl left the club in what became a protracted saga over his departure, with the implementation of Henrik Pedersen as his replacement expected soon. Recruitment restrictions have combined with the club’s dire financial situation to prevent any incoming transfer business.

