Sheffield South East Member of Parliament, Clive Betts, has slammed the ‘abject failure’ of Sheffield Wednesday owner, Dejphon Chansiri.

It comes after the news on Tuesday that there had been a ruling by Sheffield City Council’s Safety Advisory Group that the North Stand at Hillsborough is not currently safe for use, despite long-standing discussions that have been had between Wednesday and authorities about the ongoing safety of the stand for a number of years. It’s been said that Chansiri ‘failed to act’ even though he’s long since known about the problems.

A statement, which was sent out today, read, “The North Stand of Hillsborough Stadium has been closed until further notice due to structural concerns... In devastating news to Wednesday fans, it was announced that due to structural issues the north stand would be closed.

It is understood that the club’s owner, Dejphon Chansiri, knew about these problems for years but failed to act. It now means the stand is inaccessible for fans wanting to attend future games. This news comes after Wednesday’s owner has failed to discharge his responsibilities in paying staff and players and run-ins with EFL.”

Meanwhile, Betts himself said, “This is yet another abject failure of Chansiri who is unable to competently run Sheffield Wednesday. This is just the most recent issue in a host of problems he has brought and failing to recognise and address.

“What is worse is that he apparently knew about this issue for quite some time and did not show any will to want to fix. At Hillsborough Stadium of all places to allow this safety issue to go unaddressed is appalling.

“Chansiri clearly has no idea what he is doing with the club and should just move on and sell to an owner that will actually care about the club and its fans.”

