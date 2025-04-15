Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday fans will play their part in Stoke City’s biggest crowd of the season this week.

The Owls take on Stoke on Friday night in a huge game for the hosts in their bid to put a bit more daylight between themselves and the Championship relegation zone. In order to help, the club put ticket prices down to just £10 for all adults - including the away fans.

It’s already been confirmed that, unsurprisingly, Wednesdayites have sold out their hefty allocation of 3,391 tickets at the bet365 Stadium, and it’s now being reported that the game is set to be the Potters ‘biggest crowd of the season’ with over 27,000 sold for the clash in a few days’ time.

Sheffield Wednesday sell-out again

The Stoke Sentinel has reported that the game will eclipse the club’s current highest attendance of 26,168 when Plymouth Argyle came to town in January, and it appears to be creeping closer towards a capacity crowd in ST4 in a stadium that holds just over 30,000 people when full. Owls fans will make up a big chunk of it.

Meanwhile, ticket details have been revealed for Wednesday’s final game of the season as they head over to Watford on the last day, with the Hornets allocating 2,104 spots for the travelling fans at Vicarage Road for May 3rd. In all likelihood it will end up being a dead rubber for both teams as both sides prepare for another campaign in the second tier of English football.

Before that final day, however, Wednesday will face Stoke away this Friday ahead of back-to-back home games against Middlesbrough and Portsmouth on April 21st and 26th.