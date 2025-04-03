Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday fans can get to the Owls’ game against Stoke City for a really good price later this month.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wednesday will face the Potters on Good Friday, April 18th, in what will be their penultimate away game of the season, and it has been confirmed that a full price adult ticket will cost just £10. Over 65s, U18s, U15s and U11s, meanwhile, will have to cough up only £5.

It’s being done in a bid to try and fill up the Bet365 Stadium as Stoke look to create a bigger gap between themselves and the relegation zone, and the club say they’re putting a ‘huge amount of energy’ into the clash with Danny Röhl’s side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club’s chief operating officer Simon King said recently, “Focusing on the last four games of the season that we have at home, clearly they are huge games for the football club, and we find ourselves in a relegation battle, which is not where we wanted to be, but that's the reality.

“We've got to make the best of that situation and try to get the stadium as full as possible so we've looked at two games in terms of pricing – the Luton game will be a Category C game with tickets from £20 and then we're putting a huge amount of energy into the Sheffield Wednesday game on Good Friday.

“Tickets will be £10 for adults and £5 for juniors, and that will be for all supporters, and we're really hoping to get the place as full as we possibly can, which should hopefully be a partisan atmosphere and give us the best opportunity to get the result that we all want.”

Ticket sales began on Thursday morning for season ticket holders with 800 or more ticket priority points, and will go on general sale next week on April 10th - if they make it that far.

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join