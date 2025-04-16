Stoke City vs Sheffield Wednesday injury and team news with 4 out and 3 doubts after fresh blow

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 16th Apr 2025, 18:00 BST

Sheffield Wednesday head to the Bet365 Stadium on Friday.

Sheffield Wednesday will be desperate to get back to winning ways on Friday when they head to relegation strugglers Stoke City. Last weekend’s 1-0 defeat to Oxford United made it five without victory for Danny Röhl’s side, who have slipped down to 14th in the Championship as a result.

Röhl has had fitness issues to manage all season and was once again without Barry Bannan on Saturday as concerns surrounding the midfielder continue. Good Friday hosts Stoke climbed up to 18th with a huge 1-0 win at Cardiff last weekend and are hoping to continue reducing what was a lengthy list of absentees before the campaign is over.

With all that in mind, and ahead of a potentially difficult Wednesday away-day, The Star has rounded up the latest injury news from both sides below.

Suffered a pars fracture in his lower back and has been out for a while now, but building fitness ahead of a patient return to action. Not expected to feature this weekend, however.

1. Sol Sidibe - out

Suffered a pars fracture in his lower back and has been out for a while now, but building fitness ahead of a patient return to action. Not expected to feature this weekend, however. | Getty Images Photo: Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

The on-loan Manchester City left-back hasn't featured since mid-February due to a calf injury. Expected to miss out this weekend.

2. Josh Wilson-Esbrand - out

The on-loan Manchester City left-back hasn't featured since mid-February due to a calf injury. Expected to miss out this weekend. | Getty Images

Was labelled 'not far away' from returning from injury over a fortnight ago but not involved in the squad against Cardiff last weekend. Has bee back in training and could be available for Friday.

3. Enda Stevens - doubt

Was labelled 'not far away' from returning from injury over a fortnight ago but not involved in the squad against Cardiff last weekend. Has bee back in training and could be available for Friday. | Getty Images

Also thought to be closing in on a return, having been out for two months. Could be involved this weekend.

4. Ben Gibson - doubt

Also thought to be closing in on a return, having been out for two months. Could be involved this weekend. | Getty Images Photo: Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

