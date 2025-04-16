Sheffield Wednesday will be desperate to get back to winning ways on Friday when they head to relegation strugglers Stoke City. Last weekend’s 1-0 defeat to Oxford United made it five without victory for Danny Röhl’s side, who have slipped down to 14th in the Championship as a result.
Röhl has had fitness issues to manage all season and was once again without Barry Bannan on Saturday as concerns surrounding the midfielder continue. Good Friday hosts Stoke climbed up to 18th with a huge 1-0 win at Cardiff last weekend and are hoping to continue reducing what was a lengthy list of absentees before the campaign is over.
With all that in mind, and ahead of a potentially difficult Wednesday away-day, The Star has rounded up the latest injury news from both sides below.