Henrik Pedersen hopes to see a more offensive effort from his side this afternoon as they welcome Stoke City to Hillsborough.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls played out an emotional and hard-working 2-1 defeat at Leicester City on the opening day, with Pierce Charles making 11 saves on an afternoon that saw them pegged back by the Foxes substitutes for much of the second half. Wednesday earned huge plaudits for their efforts against the title hopefuls after a summer that saw them robbed of a meaningful pre-season by mass off-field turbulence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New boss Henrik Pedersen has spoken of his pride in his players’ efforts both at the King Power Stadium and in a youthful Owls’ Carabao Cup success at Bolton Wanderers and said that with home advantage, the plan is to see them show progress in holding the ball in more offensive areas more often.

“Stoke is a very, very well organised team,” Pedersen said. “They are strong defensively with some very good transition players and they are very clear on how they want to play always for the manager.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Henrik Pedersen (Image: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

“In Leicester we were very well organised, but we were very, very deep on the pitch. Of course now we play at home, at Hillsborough, so we hope we can be a bit higher on the pitch and we hope we can have the ball more than against Leicester and take our next step in how we want to play football.

“It is not just about playing a good game and losing 2-1, we want to play a good game and get some points for the league.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The strife of Wednesday’s summer have been well publicised, with payment issues and wider financial problems having decimated the squad and left a feeling of great uncertainty around S6. That uncertainty continues but has been used to galvanise the squad’s efforts, Pedersen said.

He said: “In general, when you have conflict or a difficult situation in life, you can run away from it or you can face it and learn from it. So why do we stay in this situation? Because we can learn from it and this is the perspective the players, coaches and staff have used. The mindset first is that things are difficult and you get a new perspective for the situation, then you start to work forward, then you are tested again with how strong is the culture.

“Do we stick together, or do we create a conflict with distance in the group? All the small conflicts there have been from outside or wherever, the group is coming closer and closer and closer. It has been a storm, but where we have influence we have used the storm to come closer and to learn a lot about ourselves and each other.”

Your next Sheffield Wednesday read: Club not walking away from Pierce Charles transfer despite Sheffield Wednesday rejection