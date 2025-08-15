French club Strasbourg are intent on pushing on in their interest in Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Pierce Charles after the Owls rejected a bid earlier this week, The Star understands.

The talented young stopper has started the season as he ended the last one, making 11 saves in the Owls’ late defeat at Leicester City last weekend - four more than any other Championship colleague. It’s the sort of performance that has not gone unnoticed by a number of suitor clubs, with West Ham United and Rangers having made their interest known in recent weeks.

Another club believed to have huge admiration for the Northern Ireland number one is Ligue 1 side Strasbourg, who were reported to have signalled their interest in Charles earlier this week. The Star understands a bid somewhere in the region of £2m was knocked back by Wednesday but that lines of communication have been kept open and that attempts to further test the Owls' resolve are set to continue into next week.

It's understood that, as previously reported, Strasbourg are a team that is circling who is willing to buy the shot-stopper and send him back to Hillsborough on loan – potentially even paying his full wage while he’s there. Sources suggest a big chunk of money could well be paid up front, and a healthy sell-on clause would be expected, too.

The Star has been led to believe that a couple of clubs have already walked away due to Dejphon Chansiri’s unwillingness to negotiate a deal, however other suitors remain – and RCSA aren’t likely to give up on their pursuit just yet.

Meanwhile, Owls boss Henrik Pedersen has admitted that an ultimate decision on Charles’ future will rest in the hands of the club but has made clear his preference to keep an already threadbare squad in tact. Cashflow problems at the club have continued and the understanding is that heavy restrictions on the club’s incoming recruitment will not be eased until it can prove to the EFL’s independent Club Financial Reporting Unit that it can sustain its upcoming financial obligations. Player sales would, in theory, go some way to achieving that.

Any deal for Charles is not especially close as things stand, it’s understood, though the idea of Charles returning to see out the season with Wednesday on loan – if he was to move on - is believed to be one that the young keeper would be keen on. Pedersen told The Star on Friday that he has no qualms over the focus of the 20-year-old despite continued uncertainty around his future.

“We have spoken about that,” the Danish coach said. “There have been a lot of things around, some negative but also a lot of things around in the positive way. To keep the focus on everyday training and every game, he is a young man but he has a big clarity on his behaviour and way of being, both on and off the training pitch and in the games. He has clarity to be the best he can be every day and I think he does that in a really, really good way.”

