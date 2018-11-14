Sheffield Wednesday: Steven Fletcher says he jumped at the chance for Scotland recall

Scotland striker Steven Fletcher admits he thought his international days were numbered.

The Owls' forward has enjoyed a return to form and fitness this season, after missing the entire second half of last term due to a knee injury.

Steven Fletcher.

He has posted a clutch of impressive performances for Jos Luhukay's team and his form led to a call-up by Scotland boss Alex McLeish.

Fletcher could win his first cap in 13 months on Saturday when the Scots travel to Albania in a Nations League assignment.

Ahead of the encounter, Fletcher said: "I've been out for about a year and a half with my knee so it was [a case of] me looking and thinking, 'I've not officially retired but maybe my time has gone for the national team'.

"But I've managed to get back pain-free which is always good.

"I've started playing well this season so when I got the call (from McLeish) I jumped at the chance to come back."

Fletcher insists he still has plenty to offer despite being the oldest outfield member of the Tartan Army's latest squad.

Scotland legend Dalglish says Steven Fletcher should start on international return

McLeish's side have scored just five goals in eight internationals this calendar year and Fletcher believes he can bring something different to the fore.

"I still feel I have a lot to offer," added the 31-year-old.

"If I can help in any way, shape or form then happy days.

"I'm here to try and help

"Even if that's not playing and it's off the pitch, by giving advice to the young lads and helping them in training or in games."

Fletcher's international colleague Oli McBurnie is hoping to learn off the Wednesday man during the upcoming double-header.

Swansea striker McBurnie, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Barnsley, said: "He’s (Fletcher) played at the highest level, in the Premier League, and in internationals.

"You can always learn from players like him.

"So I’ll be looking to do just that in training this week.”

Read more Sheffield Wednesday news from the Star