Sheffield Wednesday: Scotland legend Dalglish says Steven Fletcher should start on international return

Sir Kenny Dalglish has been talking up Sheffield Wednesday striker Steven Fletcher.

Owls' hitman Fletcher has been playing regularly this season for Jos Luhukay’s side and his form has earned him a recall to the Scotland squad.

Fletcher could earn his first cap in 13 months on Saturday, when Alex McLeish's team travel to Albania in a Nations League game.

In the absence of Steven Naismith, who is out injured, Sir Kenny has backed Fletcher to fill the void on Saturday evening.

"I’m delighted to see Steven Fletcher back in the fold," Dalglish wrote in a weekly newspaper column.

"He is an experienced campaigner and knows his way to goal.

"He has clearly shown enthusiasm and a willingness to be part of Alex’s plans, and that is heartening.

"I would hand him the No.9 jersey for the game against Albania on Saturday night.

"With the experienced figure of Steven Naismith unavailable due to injury, Fletcher is a natural to take over."

The Scots conclude their Nations League group at home to Israel, at Hampden Park, on Tuesday, November 20.