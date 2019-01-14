Sheffield Wednesday: Steve Agnew on the big prize up for grabs in the FA Cup

Should Sheffield Wednesday see off Luton Town tomorrow, a trip to FA Cup holders Chelsea awaits in the fourth round.

It is a big prize up for grabs and caretaker Owls boss Steve Agnew is urging the players to not let the opportunity slip through their grasp.

Sheffield Wednesday chief Steve Agnew

"Knowing Chelsea is the prize adds a lot," said Agnew. "A fantastic incentive for all the players. I am sure Luton will say the same.

"Our players will be quite excited about possibly going to Stamford Bridge and take on the mighty Chelsea in the next round.

"The club needs something like that. It is a massive football club with a great fanbase. Getting through would be a reminder of the old times, a number of years ago now when the club was playing Chelsea on a regular basis.

"Live on TV, too. They are the things we would look forward to. But we also know there is a very difficult cup tie to play first.

"We have to think , yes, it is a great opportunity but, more importantly, there is this game at Luton.

"The only thing you can go off is their last result. They went to Sunderland, a difficult place to go, and came away with a 1-1 draw after finishing with 10 men."

Goalkeeper Keiren Westwood is expected to sit-out the tie. Westwood, who pulled off a string of fine saves against Hull City last weekend, has picked up a toe injury. Cameron Dawson is set to return in goal.

Sam Hutchinson is rated as 50-50 after picking up at a knock at the weekend and Joey Pelupessy (ankle) is also an injury worry.