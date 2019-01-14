Sheffield Wednesday defender Morgan Fox opens up on fan abuse

It is fair to say Morgan Fox has been the target of the Hillsborough boo-boys this season.

The defender was sarcastically jeered by a section of the Wednesday fan-base when taken off in the Hillsborough defeat to Derby County back in November.

His name was then booed by some supporters when read out over the PA system before kick-off against Preston North End last month.

But Fox is made of stern stuff. He has knuckled down, blocked out the criticism and made the left-back spot his own.

Fox acquitted himself well over the festive period, finishing second behind Michael Hector in the club's player of the month award for December.

"It (criticism) is part and parcel of being a professional footballer," he told The Star. "You are going to get your highs and lows.

"It is important that you keep yourself focused mentally and I think that's what I have done."

Fox accepts the supporters have every right to make their feelings known when results are not going the team’s way.

Asked if he thinks the criticism he has received at times from the terraces is unfair, Fox replied: "It is the fans opinion at the end of the day. I can't say whether it is right or wrong.

"They are the fans of this football club and we have not been doing well enough.

"If we can turn that around and get a few wins, I'm sure that will change."

Throughout the ups and downs, Fox's teammates and family have rallied behind him.

"It is challenging (to play in that environment) but it is part of being a professional footballer,” he insisted. “It is what you are built to do and it is what I was brought up to do.

"Of course, it is tough but they (the fans) are the ones that are paying to watch at the end of the day and they are entitled to their opinions. For me, you have to be strong character and mentally wise. I just get on with it.”

Fox, who joined the Owls two years ago from Charlton Athletic for an undisclosed fee, added: "I have been through some tough times before. It is all part of character building and growing up and being a professional footballer.

"You just get through the other side of it and you know that there will be better times."

Actions speak louder than words - and Fox is determined to silence his critics.

He said: "It would be great (to win over the fans). I have not done anything on purpose to lose them.

"I have just been working on myself, my own game and putting in the performances that I can and doing my best to help the team. I will always give 100 per cent, no matter what.

"It has been tough but you get through it. I have just been playing my game and I'm sticking to that.”

Wednesday's five-match unbeaten run came to a shuddering halt last weekend as Hull City strolled to a 3-0 victory.

"The boys are hurting but we can't dwell on that,” said Fox. "It is one to move on from. It was way below what we expected. The result was shocking on our part.

"It took all of us by surprise. We were confident going into the game. We had a great run over Christmas. We had a great training week with the new staff in as well.

"It was very disappointing. It is up to us to put it right.”

Caretaker Owls manager Steve Agnew held a frank, honest meeting with the squad following the Hull debacle. He is expecting a strong reaction from his players tonight when they face Luton Town in the FA Cup tonight.

Fox said: “They (the staff) asked for our feelings and opinions on it. We have to stick together and move on from Hull and we have a great opportunity to do that against Luton.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​