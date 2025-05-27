Sheffield Wednesday staff member leaves - joins League One club
The futures of several staff members are yet to be revealed heading into what will be the final month of their contracts, with the likes of Henrik Pedersen, Chris Powell, Sachsa Lense and Sal Bibbo understood to be in the last weeks of existing deals. Speculation has continued over the future of manager Danny Röhl, who is under contract until 2027.
One background figure who is understood to have left the club is analyst Lewis Bush, who joined Wednesday as recently as October last year. Bush performed the role of Owls first team assistant performance analyst and arrived in the months after leaving Swansea City, having also worked in the Finnish top tier with SJK Seinäjoki.
It’s understood Bush will take on an analyst role with ambitious League One club Wycombe Wanderers, who were taken over by Kazakhstan billionaire Mikheil Lomtadze in May last year and missed out on promotion to the Championship this month at the play-off semi-final stage.
It represents the latest act of staff turnover in Wednesday’s senior analysis team. Following the short stint of former Eintracht Frankfurt man Niklas Lanwehr at the start of last season, Bush was appointed to the Wednesday backroom staff in the weeks after fellow analyst and set piece specialist Ben King.
Long-time backroom figure Liam Bracken moved on to Leicester City last summer. Long-server Richard Stirrup acts as Wednesday’s first team performance analyst, while Ben Clough has worked as an assistant analyst since December.
