Sheffield Wednesday star man injured in West Brom friendly run-out

Last season’s top scorer Josh Windass, who was also substituted from their game at Barnsley last weekend, was taken off just before half-time having gone down with an unknown injury.

Outside media were not permitted access to the Midlands match on safety grounds, though Wednesday’s social media feeds confirmed the situation. The scale of the injury is unknown and Owls boss Darren Moore has made it clear he is taking no unnecessary risks with his players in what is a busy preseason schedule.

Windass was replaced by one of two trialists named on the bench, possibly Fulham-owned Sylvester Jasper, who came on in his place when he pulled up with a minor back injury last weekend.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“All it was was a bit of back spasm,” Moore said on Windass’ Barnsley knock shortly after the game. “It could just have been the hard surface, it could have been the overload in training that these players are under at the moment in preseason.

“It was just a little back spasm, so we took him off as a precaution.”

Having already added QPR loanee Olamide Shodipo to the changing room, Moore is known to be keen to add to his options in forward positions. Speaking last week he said the squad was ‘nowhere near’ complete.

The other senior striker on Wednesday’s books, Callum Paterson, was not named in the Owls squad at West Brom along with winger Andre Green.

Sheffield Wednesday key man Josh Windass.