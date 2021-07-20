Owls boss Darren Moore has already passed on two young hopefuls – Renedi Masampu and Tolaji Bola – and confirmed after Saturday’s defeat at Barnsley that Fulham winger Sylvester Jasper will be training with them for the remainder of the week.

No outside media have been granted access to the Midlands run-out, which is being played at the Baggies’ training ground.

But Jasper is assumed to be one of the trailists, with no word yet on the other’s identity.

Fulham's Sylvester Joseph is on trial with Sheffield Wednesday.

Asked on Saturday whether the club was likely to have the opportunity to bring in more trialists this week – Wednesday are also scheduled take on Wrexham at Middlewood Road on Saturday – Moore said: “I’m thinking one more.

“I’m going to make a decision in the next 12 hours, but I’ve got the opportunity to bring one more in.

“He’s another player I’ve known and one I’ve tried to get in. If I can get him in I’ll do that to have a proper look at him.”

Wednesday released their starting line-up for the West Brom game, with young right-back Josh Dawodu given the opportunity to impress from the start alongside striker Korede Adedoyin.

Dominic Iorfa starts his first game since December. Among those not named in the squad are Liam Palmer and Callum Paterson. Josh Windass, who was taken off at Barnsley as a precaution, starts.

Sheffield Wednesday: Wildsmith; Dawodu, Iorfa, Hutchinson, Brown; Luongo, Adeniran, Bannan; Windass, Shodipo, Adedoyin