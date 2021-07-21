Sheffield Wednesday signing rejected other clubs while waiting for embargo to be lifted

Jaden Brown, who has enjoyed back-to-back run-outs in a Wednesday shirt in friendlies against Barnsley and West Brom, joined the club last week after his Huddersfield Town contract expired earlier this summer.

And speaking to The Star, Wednesday boss Darren Moore hinted at the competition the club faced in getting Brown on board.

He also said that the 22-year-old left-back, who steps into what has long been a problem position for the Owls, ‘waited’ on the club to clear their transfer embargo situation despite the options elsewhere.

Sheffield Wednesday new boy Jaden Brown.

Asked whether Wednesday had faced much competition for Brown, Moore said: “Yeah, like all of them, really. He’s a left-footer as well and left footed players don’t fall off trees.

“If I was to say there was no competition and he was sat out there, it would be wrong. There were another couple of clubs really looking out at him.

“And credit to Jaden, he could have gone [to another club], but he decided to wait on for us. Credit to him and we’re really grateful for that really. Huge credit to him and his advisory team that they felt this was the club and team to help his career going forward.

“We look forward to having him on board now and getting the work we need to get into him.”

Brown is an attacking left-sided option who earned a number of England caps at youth level while he was a Tottenham youngster.

He became Wednesday’s third senior signing of the summer after energetic midfielder Dennis Adeniran and QPR loanee winger Olamide Shodipo, both of whom were sought-after options for several clubs.

Attention is on addint to those signings, with Moore looking to add several players to his squad ahead of the season proper in a number of positions.