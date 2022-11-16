That’s the new mindset of Sheffield Wednesday attacker Josh Windass, who credits a more relaxed approach to his off-the field life with his upturn in luck in the treatment room – or rather his ability to stay out of it.

The 28-year-old is enjoying an injury-free first half of the season after a plethora of issues last time out that reduced his contribution to the last campaign to just four league starts, including the play-off second leg against Sunderland.

Sheffield Wednesday key man Josh Windass. Pic: Steve Ellis.

He’s quadrupled that figure already this season.

“It’s funny, in previous seasons I’ve taken football so seriously,” Windass told The Star. “I’ve been obsessive with my diet and everything, almost over the top and being obsessed with being the best I can be. It was a bit too much.

“This year I’m trying to be a bit more laid back. I’m obviously still eating healthy and all that sort of stuff, but I’m trying to be happier.

“I’m not obsessing over having to do this, do that, take these vitamins, train on this. My dad [former Owls loanee Dean Windass] used to tell me to chill out and enjoy my football more.

“Last year I was in an unbelievable condition and what happened happened so it just goes to show you can get injuries.

“This season I’ve tried to be a bit more laid back, maybe have a few more treats here and there and just enjoy my football and my training. Touch wood it’s going well.”

After an incredible start to the season that took him to the top of the charts in terms of goal contributions in the division, luck in front of goal dried up a touch and the former Rangers man endured a leaner run of one in eight league matches.

But he has two goals in his last three outings and the wider stats paint a picture of Windass’ general importance to Wednesday’s promotion campaign – whether he scores or not.

In matches he starts in League One, the Owls have a win percentage of 60% and carry a loss percentage of just 10% – at a Points Per Game (PPG) ratio of 2.1.

While in matches Windass doesn’t start, the win rate drops to a still impressive 50%, but the number of defeats more than doubles to 23.91% – and the PPG to 1.78.

By those figures, across the course of a season, it’s the difference of 14.72 points – or by last season’s league table, the difference between scraping into the play-offs with 81 points and winning it with 96.

For now all appears well on the fitness front and Windass feels he is now better equipped to manage his body.

He said: “I’ve always been confident in my body and that’s probably why last year I was coming back too early. I was so desperate to play.

“I was so obsessed with being the best professional, vitamins, tablets, diet. It’s stressful living like that all the time, you feel like if you do anything wrong it’s the worst thing in the world and it stresses you out.

