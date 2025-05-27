Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, has been linked with another club this summer - this time it’s a team back home in Germany.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls boss has an uncertain future at Hillsborough at present given the numerous reports linking him with a move elsewhere, and it’s no surprise to see him attract attention after the job that he did at S6 following his move in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So impressive was his first season that he was rewarded with a new long-term contract until 2027, and midway through his second campaign Southampton came knocking to try and persuade the club to let him move to the Premier League. That move didn’t materialise, and despite widespread reports of continued interest recently the Saints went on to appoint Will Still as the man to lead them forward.

Danny Röhl has been linked with Werder Bremen

Röhl has been linked with numerous other positions such as RB Leipzig, Leicester City and Fulham, however none of them seem to be on the cards, and Werder Bremen are the latest club said to be showing a keen interest in the 36-year-old.

A decision by Ole Werner to not extend his contract was followed by a meeting to terminate his deal early, and now leaves them on the hunt for a successor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clemens Fritz, the club’s managing director of professional football, told their website, “We are really disheartened by this decision, because we could have easily imagined working with Ole in the long term. However, we need continuity and clarity for the future for this role, which is why we have decided to part ways with Ole. This decision was also unanimously supported by the supervisory board. Especially when it comes to squad planning, the continued development of the team and our future direction, it’s essential to be able to plan long term in this position.

Getty Images

“From the outset, we wanted to avoid starting the season with a head coach entering the final year of his contract. Ole’s decision not to extend his contract prompted us to make this call now, as it’s extremely difficult to move forward with personnel planning when it’s unclear who the head coach will be next year,” explained Clemens Fritz, managing director of professional football.”

German publication, Bild, have suggested that Röhl is in the mix for the job alongside Horst Steffen of SV Elversberg, with the latter being named as the ‘hottest candidate’ for the position. They also say that a decision is expected to be made by Bremen - who faced Röhl’s Owls in preseason last summer - by the end of the week.

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join