American billionaire, John Textor, has plans to buy a club in England, and The Star understands that Sheffield Wednesday remain on his radar.

It’s been a turbulent period for Textor, who watched his Botafogo side beat Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup before French giants, Olympique Lyonnais, were relegated from Ligue 1 – a decision that is being appealed.

It was confirmed on Monday that the owner of the Eagle Football Group was stepping down from his leadership roles at Lyon, leaving Michael Gerlinger being appointed to the CEO role and Michele Kang taking over as chair and president.

Now, the businessman says that his focus will shift to his other clubs, including one still to come. It’s understood that, as previously reported, the Owls are still a consideration among other clubs in the Championship.

Textor said in a statement, "I am extremely proud of the global sporting successes of Eagle Football, with historic championships, cup wins, and tournament qualifications in Brazil, France and England, but it's clear that we must make changes in our management approach, if we expect to be as effective off the pitch, as we are on the pitch... Each of our clubs and communities deserve leadership, with a strong local presence, and the acumen to overcome both the sporting and the non-sporting challenges that we face. It's obvious to everyone that Michele is a perfect choice to lead OL, and I am thrilled for our community that she has accepted the job.

"On a personal level, I am truly looking forward to the reduction of my day-to-day management responsibilities in Europe, so I can focus on markets where we have the full freedom to run our football clubs...to invest, innovate, grow and compete. OL are in great hands with Michele, and I will focus on Botafogo, Daring Brussels and our next club in England."

Wednesday remain in a state of crisis amid the ongoing unpaid wage debacle at Hillsborough under Dejphon Chansiri, but he has suggested recently that he would be ‘willing to sell’ but that ‘the deal must be correct on all fronts’.