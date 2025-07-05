A young Sheffield Wednesday team clinched a 5-1 win as they stepped up their preseason on Friday.

Devlan Moses scored a penalty, while Yisa Alao, Noah Dixon, George Brown and Will Grainger were all on the scoresheet as well as a team made up of young U21 players and U18s put an Ultimate Football Coaching Academy side to the sword at the Jubilee.

The game took place after Andy Holdsworth had held first-team training, which involved many of the older U21 players, and the club find themselves in a tricky position at the moment given that their manager, Danny Röhl, is nowhere to be seen, and practically all of his technical team are out of contract.

With that in mind, Holdsworth is the man who’s been tasked with overseeing the early stages of preseason, and as things stand it looks like he’ll be in charge of things at St. George’s Park when Wednesday head there next week. Jordan Broadbent and Giles Coke were in charge for the game against UFCA.

Sheffield Wednesday’s preseason plans remain uncertain

The Jubilee - Sheffield Wednesday Community Programme - Image via @SWFCCP | Image via @SWFCCP

Talks are ongoing between the club and Röhl as they look to come to some sort of agreement that would see the German move on, but until that is done the Owls can’t make any sort of move to secure his replacement. Henrik Pedersen is believed to be the favourite, however he is also thought to have interest from elsewhere.

There will be hope that a line can be drawn under the Röhl debacle as soon as possible so that the club – who are in dire straits off the field – can at least start to move forward on the pitch. Wages remain unpaid, players have handed in their notices and three EFL regulation breaches has seen them placed under embargo.

If things move forward regarding the coaching structures over the weekend then things may look better by the time they head off to Burton upon Trent, but for now a number of concerning question marks remain. Wednesdayites will be desperate to see some light start to shine at the end of a very dark tunnel.

