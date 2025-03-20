Sheffield Wednesday squad strength aim launched ahead of business end

Sheffield Wednesday will emerge from the international break with eight matches remaining in their season.

Much of the focus of Sheffield Wednesday’s international break programme will be focused on ensuring their squad is as robust and physically prepared as possible heading into the final weeks of their campaign - and capable of entertaining a play-off campaign if they are able to pull off another remarkable season-end.

Derby day defeat to Sheffield United marked a painful end to an otherwise successful week in which they took six points on the road in back-to-back matches at Plymouth Argyle and Norwich City. It leaves the 12th-placed Owls with a six-point gap to the play-off places with 24 points to play for and while the task looks a tall one, manager Danny Röhl refused any notion that his side would give up on the prospect of post-season involvement.

The derby took Wednesday into the international break and a fortnight away from match action. Max Lowe was a concerning casualty from that Hillsborough defeat but Akin Famewo looks set to be involved when play resumes and other players have been handed bespoke programmes designed to ensure they are fighting fit and capable of battling for squad places come the final round on May 4 - and beyond.

“I spoke with the players in a meeting, a clear statement,” Röhl said. “I have looked to the load and we have to manage the players that have had more load, they need more rest. The players that didn't play so much need training. We have to make sure we are prepared for minimum the start of May, but maybe towards the end of May.

“For this we have to use the time to prepare everything and bring ourselves to the right conditional level, the right performance level, to the right load level and bring the injured players back so we have nearly a full squad until the end of the season.”

Big players such as Ike Ugbo and Ibi Cissoko were left out of the derby squad, casualties of improved availability in the attacking areas of the pitch. Barring another fresh wave of injury or illness, it is hoped that competition for places will continue to offer Wednesday a stronger squad in the business end of the season. Players who have played a major part in the past weeks will be given some time away to recuperate, while others will be given the opportunity to step up their conditioning.

“We can bring these players back and then it is hard to get everybody in the squad,” Röhl continued. “This is a big part of the story, the decision-making is not easy when everyone is back. But it is good to have a lot available, I see this in the training. Players are on fire, they are fighting for a place in the squad, not just a starting 11 position.

“This increases the intensity in the training and if you have success then there is always something in. I am enjoying this at the moment, with such a fantastic group around me, so many fantastic players.”

