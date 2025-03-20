Danny Röhl's 'difficult' Sheffield Wednesday meetings as matchday decisions are made

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, doesn’t enjoy having to tell some of his players that they’re not going to be playing.

Wednesday have eight games left to play this season before the 2024/25 campaign comes to an end, and for many there is a chance that one of those eight will be their final outing in Owls colours. Several are out of contract this summer, including plenty who have played a big role in the club’s journey in recent years.

So it can’t be easy for the manager when he has to tell players that they won’t be part of starting XIs or matchday squads, but there have been recent examples of players being brought in from the cold - with Callum Paterson regularly featuring now after being seemingly disregarded in the first half of the season. Meanwhile, with players returning from injury the Wednesday boss has a few options to choose from.

"At the beginning of the season Callum was not really involved but he never gave up,” Röhl said recently. “He fought and a first huge step was against Stoke at home when we were one man less and we won and he scored.

"Of course Dom gives me more options in the full-back position - with Pol as an attacking full-back or with Dom, someone who is more of a centre-back. We can play with a three or four, these are good options now. Nate showed now he is ready to play. We have a lot of challenges and it is good to see everybody fighting for the position. Sometimes I have to make difficult decisions and have difficult meetings with the players. Sometimes I'm sad for them."

Wednesday are currently waiting to find out the extent of Max Lowe’s injury after he limped off against Sheffield United at the weekend, but with Akin Famewo on the brink of returning there will be a case of one in/one out at the very worst. Fingers remain crossed, however, that Lowe won’t be out for too long.

The hope is that, after the international break, Wednesday’s only player left sidelined will be Di’Shon Bernard as he continues his long road to recovery, and if that’s the case then Röhl may well be having plenty of those difficult meetings as the season comes to a close.