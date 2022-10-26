News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Sheffield Wednesday spring surprise with interesting XI against Bristol Rovers

Sheffield Wednesday have made two changes to their starting XI as they go up against Bristol Rovers.

By Joe Crann
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Oct 2022, 7:08pm

One change is an obvious one as George Byers replaces Will Vaulks after he was forced off in the 1-1 draw with Lincoln City over the weekend, however the other is one that’s a bit more left-field.

Moore has decided to hand Jaden Brown has first League One start in 12 months as he looks to push for three points at Hillsborough, with the full back set to start as a left-sided centre back alongside Mark McGuinness and Michael Ihiekwe.

Read More
Kop Art - Sheffield Wednesday giving Hillsborough a makeover in latest S6 develo...

Most Popular

Sheffield Wednesday XI:

David Stockdale, Liam Palmer, Mark McGuinness, Michael Ihiekwe, Jaden Brown, Marvin Johnson, George Byers, Barry Bannan, Josh Windass, Lee Gregory, Michael Smith.

Bristol Rovers XI:

James Belshaw, Lewis Gordon, Bobby Thomas, Lewis Gibson, James Gibbons, Sam Finley, Jordan Rossiter, Antony Evans, Aaron Collins, Ryan Loft, Josh Coburn.

Advertisement

Hide Ad
Jaden Brown starts for Sheffield Wednesday against Bristol Rovers.

Wednesday and Rovers kick off at 8pm.

MORE: ‘Quality’ Wednesday admission from Rovers boss – several Owls stars name-dropped

Bristol RoversGeorge ByersLincoln CityWill Vaulks