Sheffield Wednesday spring surprise with interesting XI against Bristol Rovers
Sheffield Wednesday have made two changes to their starting XI as they go up against Bristol Rovers.
One change is an obvious one as George Byers replaces Will Vaulks after he was forced off in the 1-1 draw with Lincoln City over the weekend, however the other is one that’s a bit more left-field.
Moore has decided to hand Jaden Brown has first League One start in 12 months as he looks to push for three points at Hillsborough, with the full back set to start as a left-sided centre back alongside Mark McGuinness and Michael Ihiekwe.
Most Popular
David Stockdale, Liam Palmer, Mark McGuinness, Michael Ihiekwe, Jaden Brown, Marvin Johnson, George Byers, Barry Bannan, Josh Windass, Lee Gregory, Michael Smith.
Bristol Rovers XI:
James Belshaw, Lewis Gordon, Bobby Thomas, Lewis Gibson, James Gibbons, Sam Finley, Jordan Rossiter, Antony Evans, Aaron Collins, Ryan Loft, Josh Coburn.
Wednesday and Rovers kick off at 8pm.