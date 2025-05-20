Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Röhl has been linked with interest from yet another club as an uncertain start to the Owls’ summer continues.

The German boss has been the subject of vast speculation in recent weeks after late-season press conferences and interviews undertaken in his homeland hinted heavily at a desire to move on from Hillsborough. Speaking towards the end of the season, the ambitious Röhl maintained he had told the Owls of his ‘decision’ regarding where he saw his future.

Though the off-season remains young, time is moving on for Wednesday, who after the publication of their retained list last week will also no doubt have a close eye on the status of Röhl’s backroom staff. Last summer the former Bayern Munich assistant boss signed a new contract to take his Hillsborough stint to the summer of 2027 - though his coaching team stayed on their existing agreement.

As revealed by The Star last summer, the likes of Henrik Pedersen, Sascha Lense and Sal Bibbo did not see their contracts extended and are all understood to have deals running until the end of next month. Chris Powell signed what was believed to be a one-year contract during last summer’s pre-season and is in the same situation.

The Owls’ pre-season plans are yet to be confirmed - though there is not usually any confirmation of such plans at this stage of the summer, while the transfer window opens for a three-month stretch next weekend.

As things stand, Röhl remains contracted to Sheffield Wednesday and remains their manager. Compensation terms stood in the way of the 36-year-old’s exit to Southampton in December and any interested club is likely to be asked to pay whatever sum Wednesday are entitled to.

One fresh name thrown onto the growing list of reported suitors for Röhl is that of Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg. The German giants parted company with Ralph Hasenhüttl - who Röhl assisted in a short stint at Southampton - earlier this month and have now been credited with admiration for Wednesday’s manager in the Daily Mail. RB Leipzig are another side said to be considering taking him on, while Leicester City, Crystal Palace and Fulham have also been suggested to share an admiration in various reports.

Despite some chatter north of the border, Rangers are not believed to be serious players for Röhl and Southampton are understood to be narrowing-in on the appointment of departed Lens boss Will Still. With the Premier League set to finish this weekend, further managerial movement is possible in the coming weeks.

It has been suggested that the compensation terms in Röhl’s contract are lower for a Championship club than they are for a Premier League side - a suggestion The Star has reason to believe is the case. It is not yet clear where the terms stand for a foreign club.

Asked on the chances of him turning to opportunities in the Bundesliga in a recent interview, Röhl said: “I always want to work with the best players and compete with the best coaches. The Bundesliga is, of course, a top choice. After all, I grew up with the Bundesliga. But the Premier League is also a dream. I’m currently very excited to see what happens this summer.”

