Sheffield Wednesday skipper suffers setback in recovery from injury

Captain Tom Lees has suffered a setback in his recovery from a shin injury, Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce has revealed.

The central defender was not involved in Saturday's entertaining 2-2 draw at lowly Rotherham United. Lees has sat-out the Owls' last three outings, with Jordan Thorniley ably deputising at the heart of their rearguard.

"He trained on Wednesday but had a reaction," Bruce told The Star. "He was sore on Thursday and Friday so we will see how he is.

Bruce caused a stir in the build-up to the South Yorkshire derby by describing the fixture as the Millers' "cup final".

"That was not meant to disrespect Rotherham," he stressed. "Again, it is where the world has gone mad.

"It is what we (managers) are up against. This is why I did question why I wanted to come back in (to management!

"I made a statement that it is but are you telling me that Rotherham fans don't want to turn us over more than anybody else? Of course they do.

"And with that respect and where they are in the league, it was their cup final and they played like it.

"I wanted more of a reaction from us. We struggled at times to deal with them and got away with it in the finish."

Substitute Dominic Iorfa salvaged a point for Wednesday by scoring a dramatic goal in the 10th minute of added on time. Iorfa's late intervention, on his debut, kept Bruce's unbeaten start as Owls boss intact and moved the Hillsborough club up to 15th in the standings.

But the results means the Millers remain in the relegation zone on goal difference ahead of a pivotal bottom-of-the-table meeting with Reading next Saturday.

Bruce said: "They (Rotherham) cause you problems. I don't know how many they have conceded in the last few minutes. It seems to be a lot.

"I hope for the area they manage to pull away with the spirit and attitude they have got."

Wednesday are next in action at home to mid-table Swansea City on Saturday.