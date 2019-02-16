‘Nowhere near good enough’: Michael Hector holds his hands up after Sheffield Wednesday’s draw to Rotherham United

Centre-back Michael Hector has conceded his performance was "nowhere near good enough" in Wednesday's thrilling draw at local rivals Rotherham United.

The 26-year-old, on loan from Chelsea until the end of the campaign, was careless in possession and looked uncomfortable at the back as the Owls conceded for the first time under manager Steve Bruce.

Hector, who has been an integral figure in Wednesday's defensive improvement in recent months, had a pass accuracy of just 58.1 per cent. Millers wide man Anthony Forde caught Hector on the ball in the first half and could have fired the hosts in front but Keiren Westwood came to Hector and the Owls' rescue.

Seven talking points after Rotherham United 2 Sheffield Wednesday 2

Hector posted on Twitter: "Never easy playing in a local derby. I hold my hands up. I was nowhere near good enough today but the team fought well to get a point last minute. Great traveling support."

Boss Bruce was forced to reshuffle his unconvincing defence late on after Jordan Thorniley suffered a knock. The young defender went down in a heap and received medical treatment after an aerial challenge.

Michael Hector struggled against Rotherham United

Bruce said: "He's okay thankfully. He caught one on the chin. I know he wouldn't be a boxer that's for sure!

"But in all seriousness, the kid is okay. Apparently he had a bad head injury last year but he looks okay in the dressing room."