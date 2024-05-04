Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday skipper Barry Bannan has made no secret of his continued love for Aston Villa, despite leaving the club more than a decade ago, so there was double cause for celebration for the Scot on Saturday.

Wednesday’s 2-0 win over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light secured the Owls’ Championship status, against the odds, with Danny Rohl’s side only breaking out of the bottom three last week for the first time since August.

Wins for Blackburn and Plymouth meant that the occupiers of the final relegation place at the beginning of the day reamined there - Birmingham City went down ... and that brought about a cheeky tweet from Bannan.