Sheffield Wednesday skipper and former Aston Villa man Barry Bannan aims cheeky dig at Birmingham City after Blues relegation
Sheffield Wednesday skipper Barry Bannan has made no secret of his continued love for Aston Villa, despite leaving the club more than a decade ago, so there was double cause for celebration for the Scot on Saturday.
Wednesday’s 2-0 win over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light secured the Owls’ Championship status, against the odds, with Danny Rohl’s side only breaking out of the bottom three last week for the first time since August.
Wins for Blackburn and Plymouth meant that the occupiers of the final relegation place at the beginning of the day reamined there - Birmingham City went down ... and that brought about a cheeky tweet from Bannan.
Not wanting to miss out on reveling in the Blues’ descent, Bannan tweeted “Anyone out in Birmingham tonight?”. Understandably, it went down well on the claret and blue side of the second city. Maybe not so much on the other side.
