During a month of transfer chatter, including the value of Sheffield Wednesday keeping players others might want, the most important man in the dressing room attracted no attention at all.

Maybe he could have if he had wanted to. In a football world orchestrated by agents, managers are no different to players when it comes to career moves.

In Wednesday’s case, their guy was lured from Doncaster Rovers in the first place, back nearly two years ago.

So you can consider it significant that he has stayed well below the radar while his team flies high. It would be naive to think he would not be considered to walk through at least a few of the revolving doors.

But that does not mean the Owls can be complacent - Darren Moore’s switch from Donny alone warns them of that - and it will be interesting to see how they handle things from here.

Writing ahead of huge games with rivals Plymouth and Ipswich, does Moore’s future depend solely on promotion this season?

A close contact and supporter of the Owls boss, Carlton Palmer no less, insists Moore will be thinking of absolutely nothing beyond that imperative.

Sheffield Wednesday's Darren Moore has helped turn things around at Sheffield Wednesday.

And the terms of manager deals under the ownership of Dejphon Chansiri have remained strictly under wraps.

“I don’t know what his situation is with his contract,” says Palmer. “We never talk about that. Darren is just focused on getting out of this league. He’s blinkered.”

However, the former Wednesday star believes there is a case for addressing Moore’s future, if it isn’t being considered privately already.

“100%,” he said in response to my recent question on that subject. “The club was broken before. It’s not just about the first team, it’s about the whole football club.

“Darren has done a fantastic job.”

It’s a tough one before we know the outcome of this crucial season. On the one hand, Moore will have failed - with this squad - if Wednesday don’t go up. On the other, it can be argued he will have succeeded in turning the place around for the future.

As it stands, though, Moore will know he could not be in a better place for taking his career forward as well.

My guess is he will be allowed to continue his Hillsborough mission whatever the outcome.

But I’ve never been more convinced that owner Dejphon Chansiri won’t have that decision to make.

