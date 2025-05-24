The Steel City derby will be back next season as Sheffield United remained in the same division as Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Chris Wilder’s Blades got off to a great start against Sunderland at Wembley, with Tyrese Campbell scoring a fine goal after getting on the end of Gus Hamer’s pass, and they thought they’d made it two when Harrison Burrows rifled into the back of the net not long afterwards. VAR, however, had other plans and it was ruled out for offside.

The second half saw a different Black Cats emerge, and they took it to United under the arch. Eliezer Mayenda got a lovely equaliser with 15 minutes left to play, and then Tom Watson - who will leave the club this summer - grabbed a dramatic winner in extra time to condemn Wilder and his side to another season in the Championship.

Sheffield Wednesday v Sheffield United

It means that they will face the Owls twice more in 2025/26 as the blue side of Sheffield tries to exact revenge after the red half picked up a league double over their rivals in the most recent campaign. Danny Röhl, or whoever is in charge, will be desperate to shift things back in Wednesday’s favour when they do battle at Hillsborough and Bramall Lane.

United finished the season with an impressive 90 points, but finished third behind 100-point Leeds United and Burnley, while the Black Cats finished fourth and were always going to need the play-offs if they were to return to the promised land of the Premier League. Thanks to Mayenda and Watson they can now call themselves a top-flight club once again.

The Blades, meanwhile, will be left to lick their wounds and wonder what could’ve been.

