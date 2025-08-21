Ex-Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United man Gary Madine reveals honest reasons for shock u-turn retirement
The Owls’ 2011/12 top scorer, who spearheaded their League One promotion effort that season in elbowing city rivals Sheffield United aside, played only twice for National League North outfit Spennymoor Town before the news was confirmed on Thursday evening.
Madine, who spent time on loan with the Blades in a distinguished league career that also took in stints with a host of clubs including Carlisle United, Bolton Wanderers, Cardiff City and Blackpool, signed for the North East side having been convinced to do so by fellow ex-Owl Graeme Lee.
But now his career is done at the age of 34 after he made the difficult decision that the motivation to give everything to the cause was simply no longer there. In a statement, Spennymoor confirmed the parting of ways had been made amicably and that Madine leaves the club with their best wishes.
“I would like to thank the Spennymoor fans, my teammates and everyone involved at the Club for making me feel so welcome,” said Madine. “Unfortunately, I’ve realised that I no longer have that fire in my belly that has helped my have the career I have had, and I don’t feel it’s right to collect a wage from such good people when I know my heart isn’t 100% in it.
“I wish everyone at Spennymoor all the success in the world and hope they go on to have a really enjoyable season.”
Lee added: “Gary leaves with our best wishes for the future. We’re sorry it’s not worked out for him the way we had hoped but we wish him well in his retirement and congratulate him on a fantastic career.”