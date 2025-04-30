Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The deadline by which Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United must inform their soon-to-be out-of-contract players whether or not they’ll offered new deals will come around fast - and the Blades may have longer to do so.

The Owls have a raft of senior players approaching the end of their deals at Hillsborough, with the likes of Barry Bannan, Josh Windass, Stuart Armstrong, Michael Smith, Michael Ihiekwe, Callum Paterson, Marvin Johnson, Akin Famewo and Pol Valentin all currently set to leave the club at the end of June if new contracts are not offered.

Some players are believed to have extension clauses and triggers in the terms of their deal, while others are less simple and expire outright. As of late last week Owls manager Danny Röhl confirmed players had not yet been notified of club decisions over their futures, though amid continuing speculation over his future, the manager claims to have made recommendations on who stays and who goes.

When is the deadline?

Wednesday will have to do so no later than the deadline of May 17 - two weeks to the day after their season closes at Watford this weekend. EFL rules are clear in that clubs must officially notify players by the third Saturday in May, with clubs involved in play-off campaigns given extra grace; with the deadline extending to four days after their final match.

That means Sheffield United will have until May 28 to inform players of their decisions if they reach the Championship play-off final. If they fall at the semi-final stage the May 17 deadline will still apply - as their second leg is scheduled to take place on May 12. But, frankly, they’re already ahead of the game.

The list of senior United players coming to the end of their deals is much smaller and is more simple; Jack Robinson has triggered a contract extension heading into next season and Rhian Brewster has already been offered a new deal.

Clubs are not duty-bound to make announcements on their ‘released and retained lists’, though they are published as a matter of routine. The EFL will publish a ‘professional retained list’ listing the remaining squads of all clubs as late as the second Saturday in June, which this year is June 14.

What do the EFL rules say?

On the club deadlines, EFL Regulations state: “Any Club wishing to re-engage a Contract Player whose contract is due to expire on 30 June must, save as mentioned in Regulations 68.2.1 to 68.2.4 below, notify him in writing by the third Saturday in May in the final year of his contract whether or not they offer him terms of re engagement specifying (where applicable) such terms.”

They go on to say: “The Player must notify in writing the Club holding his registration within one month of the date on which notification of the said terms of re engagement were sent, whether or not he accepts their offer of re engagement. If the Player has not replied in writing to the Club's offer of re engagement by 30 June, the offer shall automatically lapse. In the case of an Under 24 Player, the Club's compensation rights shall not be affected.”