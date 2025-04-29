Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sheffield MP has told the House of Commons of concerns for the future sustainability of Sheffield Wednesday after a new bill to regulate football ownership achieved an important success.

A number of Sheffield politicians joined in a meeting with colleagues from Reading last week, ahead of the weekend’s well-attended fan protests against the ongoing Wednesday ownership of Dejphon Chansiri. A statement later made clear they supported the right for fans to protest and spoke of the ‘legitimate concerns’ of the club’s future health.

On Monday MP for Sheffield South East Clive Betts spoke at the House of Commons on the importance of The Football Governance bill, which has been moved through to the committee stage of parliamentary proceedings following a second reading hearing on Monday. MPs voted on the bill following the reading, with an overwhelming majority voting in favour (342 for, 70 against).

The legislation seeks to implement an Independent Football Regulator, which would be given the powers to implement structures to guard against the mismanagement of football clubs throughout the country. The bill stands to enact proper engagement structures with supporters and would enforce owners to transparency over clubs financially sustainability, with owners and prospective owners outlining business plans and including their ability to fund their clubs. Should the bill be passed, all clubs must satisfy these requirements to be given a license to play in competitions.

A lifelong Wednesday supporter, Mr Betts was one of the six politicians to meet with the Sheffield Wednesday Supporters Trust to discuss concerns over the club’s off-field future, with a growing number of supporters now in favour of Chansiri selling the club.

Speaking with the benefit of parliamentary privilege, Mr Betts expressed his concern over the future of Chansiri’s funding of Wednesday, stating a suspicion his financial backing of the club comes from a ‘family trust.’ He also spoke about the separation of the ownership of Hillsborough Stadium from the club itself and encouraged a strengthening of the bill to guard against the risks that could deliver - for all clubs.

‘Clearly running out of money’

“At Sheffield Wednesday we have an owner who is not actually a bad man, he’s put a lot of money in the club,” Mr Betts told the House of Commons on Monday afternoon. “He’s not written club off, but he’s clearly running out of money to make the club sustainable. He couldn’t pay the players wages last month, he couldn’t pay the tax dues a few weeks ago and another failure to pay will mean the club are subject to a transfer embargo for three transfer windows.

“That completely undermines both the competitive and financial basis for the club. That’s not acceptable. The chairman is the only director, he doesn’t have a board of directors. He doesn’t have a chief executive, he runs the club from Thailand by remote control.

“When he couldn’t pay the bills he said ‘My companies are owed money and therefore I haven’t got the money to pay the club’s bills.’ We don’t know what companies those are in Thailand. As far as we can see he has no companies that earn money, we suspect that the money comes from the family trust that owns Thai Union Foods; John West and other brands

“In other words, he’s reliant on his family members to give him the money to pay the players wages. That’s not sustainable going forward.

“The fact that this bill allows and compels the regulator to ensure that owners have the funds to sustain the clubs going forward - and (disclose) the source of those funds, so it is transparent and open for everyone to see - is absolutely key, not only for Sheffield Wednesday but for lots of other clubs as well.”

‘It’s a nonsense’

Part of the proposed bill will put structures in place to increase transparency in fan engagement. The terms of the current engagement panel at Wednesday has raised something of a debate online in recent weeks and in a statement Mr Betts states the current processes would not satisfy the requirements of the proposed regulator. Wednesday have consistently maintained they would be compliant with any changes in regulation going forward.

In Parliament, Mr Betts continued: “This is a bill that really helps football and it helps fans in the end to make sure their club is sustainable going forward, to hold owners to account and it’s great that fans now are going to have a real role in involvement in their club going forward, to be properly consulted.

“Fortunately at Hillsborough there is an engagement panel for fans, but the chairman chooses who goes on it and when you go on the engagement panel you have to sign a statement to make sure you don’t talk outside about what is actually being discussed. What kind of accountability is that? It’s a nonsense.”

It all follows the Owls chairman’s failure to pay players on time for the month of March, which left the club hours from incurring a three-window registration embargo for tallying 30 days of delinquent payments on HMRC bills and player wages. Chansiri has apologised for the debacle but in an interview with The Star was not able to guarantee a repeat of the failure in future months.

In a later statement, Clive Betts MP said: “The pyramid is uniquely British and must be preserved but you need a fairer distribution of funding across the game, with the Premier League having to share some of it’s enamours riches across the leagues. There needs to be better regulation of owners to ensure that clubs remain at the heart of their communities.

“The behaviour we are seeing from the owner of Wednesday is not unique. Other clubs in the UK are in a similar situation which proves the real need for major football reform and tougher regulation.”

