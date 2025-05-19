A social media hacker that has ‘compromised’ Sheffield United’s X account has taken an unusual turn - by seemingly taking aim at Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blades announced on Monday afternoon that their X - formerly known as Twitter - account for the men’s side had been unknowingly taken over after a string of bizarre posts raised suspicion among supporters. United supporters were warned that no posts were authorised by the club and that all was being done to reclaim the account as soon as possible. The issue was sorted and the account reclaimed after 4.30pm, a few hours on from the initial problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a number of bogus commercial posts, one sent at 2.38pm read: “Why so much hate on Barry Bannan? Should I fire him??” and was followed up with a proclamation of ‘love’ for the Owls skipper shortly afterwards. The poster then claimed to have ‘just realised’ he was attached to ‘another club’ and vowed to follow anyone who replied to ‘trash talk’ the 35-year-old.

Several replies, some of a foul-mouthed nature, were then reposted to an audience of well over half a million followers.

A United statement released earlier in the day read: “Due to an online attack, Sheffield United's X social media account has been temporarily compromised. Any posts, interactions or private messages made from the account are not authorised by the club. United will keep supporters updated about the status of the account, and when access is reclaimed.”

With the hackers overcome, a subsequent statement read: “Sheffield United can confirm that the account has been reclaimed, and all posts made by the hackers have been removed. The club would like to apologise to anyone offended by what the hackers posted to our page; these posts do not represent the views of anyone at Sheffield United.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bramall Lane club are not the first club to have suffered hacking problems in recent times. Though different in nature to the United incident, in September last year it was reported that Wednesday themselves had been the victim of an attempted hack along with fellow Championship outfit Bristol City, with the EFL having sent correspondence to clubs warning them of the potential dangers of cyber hacks.

Bannan has long been something of a pantomime villain for United fans having been a central figure at Hillsborough for a decade. Speaking to The Star earlier this year ahead of the Steel City Derby, the 27-cap Scotland international was glowing in describing his feeling towards the city’s intense football rivalry - and the role footballers sometimes have to play in the back-and-forth of it all.

“It's part and parcel of football, you get it everywhere,” said the boyhood Celtic fan when asked on how he was viewed by the red half of Sheffield. “If I was liked by the other half then I would be doing something wrong! It is what it is, I don't mind it and I get it completely, why they don't like me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Growing up I remember not liking Rangers players and that's why I get it. It's not the fact that they don't like me as a person maybe, they don't know me not to like me. But it's a football thing, the rivalry is always going to be there. It's probably not just me, they won't like any of us. I love that.

“On the flipside, I'm adored by the blue side of Sheffield and that's the only thing that matters to be to be honest.”

Your next Sheffield Wednesday read: Short-lived ex-Sheffield Wednesday coach 'proud' after reaching Champions League