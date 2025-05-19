A former Sheffield Wednesday coach has bounced back from a torrid time at Hillsborough to celebrate playing a helping hand in his new club’s qualification for the Champions League.

The mini-reign of former Owls manager Xisco Muñoz will not be looked upon all that fondly by Wednesdayites, with a winless run of 10 Championship games coming to an end in October 2023. The spell came at a hugely difficult time both on and off the pitch at S6, with current boss Danny Röhl replacing him to launch an ultimately successful survival effort.

One figure who assisted Xisco behind the scenes was his younger brother, Miguel Ángel Muñoz, who acted as the Spaniard’s assistant and was given vast tactical responsibilities behind the scenes at Middlewood Road.

Still just 30, the younger Muñoz has also worked at Valencia and Huesca but is now working at Villarreal as a first team analyst under highly-rated coach Marcelino. On Sunday the Castellón side recorded a stunning 3-2 away win to beat La Liga champions Barcelona - and secure themselves a place in next season’s Champions League with a match to spare. It is their first qualification for Europe’s premier competition after two seasons away.

Posting to social media amid the celebrations from Barcelona, Muñoz said: “The road hasn’t always been easy. But we’ve learned to trust the process, no matter how many obstacles we’ve faced along the way. Today, we’ve qualified for the top tier of football — and we couldn’t be prouder. Here we go, Champions League!”

After leaving Wednesday, Xisco went on to manage in Slovakia with DAC Dunajská Streda and achieved good early success by achieving European qualification. The following season he was sacked having overseen a total of 49 competitive matches as DAC boss, along with his former Owls fitness coach Roberto Cuesta.

The other member of coaching staff brought to Hillsborough was goalkeeping coach Antonello Bambrilla, who is now Chinese Super League team Shenzhen Peng City after a short stint in Italy with Ascoli.