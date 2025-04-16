Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One of Sheffield Wednesday’s star performers this season has been nominated for a major national award - and is up against two promotion-chasing colleagues.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shea Charles has been a star man in the heart of the Owls midfield, making 40 appearances across all competitions to date while collecting five assists along the way. A season of discovery for the Southampton youngster has been far from straight forward for the youngster - his season-long loan deal was ended by his parent club in January before he returned to Hillsborough on inflated terms - but he has remained a key man throughout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Northern Ireland international, who has also captained his country in what is effectively his first full campaign in regular senior football, has now had his efforts recognised on a national scale in being shortlisted as one of three possible winners of the EFL Championship Young Player of the Year award.

The nomination comes as the latest acknowledgement of Charles’ class, brother of Owls goalkeeper fellow up-and-comer Pierce. Up against him are Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham and versatile Burnley man CJ Egan-Riley - a former teammate of Charles’ in the Manchester City academy.

The award, which was created in its current form ahead of the 2022 awards, has previously been won by big-money Tottenham Hotspur man Brennan Johnson - then at Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott - then with Bristol City, and Tottenham Hotspur man Archie Gray - then with Leeds United. Within three years the trio have been transferred to their Premier League clubs for a combined fee of over £100m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winner of the award will be announced live at the League’s annual ceremony in London on Sunday 27 April, which is also being broadcast live on Sky Sports Football from 8:30pm.