Sheffield Wednesday look at four potential signings – two from Burnley

Sheffield Wednesday currently have five young players on trial with the club, on top of Leeds United’s Owen Grainger.

The Star reported earlier today that 17-year-old Grainger had started for the Owls’ U21s in their 1-1 draw with Brentford on Monday night, and now the other four trialists have come to light.

Wednesday’s youngsters took to the field at the Gtech Community Stadium in a game that saw Mackenzie Maltby, currently on loan with Scarborough Athletic, come on and score the equaliser, and three other trialists started alongside Grainger.

Sheffield Wednesday trialists

Luca Jackson, a full back from Burnley, is believed to be one of them, while Preston North End defender, Cole McGhee, another. Liam McAlinney, who has spent time with the first team at Leicester City, is also thought to have lined up in London in blue and white. Jackson is just 17, while McGhee and McAlinney are 19.

They weren’t the only non-Wednesday players to don the Owls badge in the capital, though, with Adam Abbas – another from the Clarets – coming on for the second half of the tie. Academy youngster, Will Grainger, made an appearance for the final 15 minutes or so as well, despite being just 16.

It’s the time of year when young players around the country start looking for new clubs after being informed that they won’t be getting new deals at their current team, with the likes of Joey Phuthi, Sam Reed, Cian Flannery and Jay Buchan in a similar boat as their Owls deals come to an end.

