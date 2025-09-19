Set pieces and Sheffield Wednesday. It’s been an increasingly long and unhappy marriage.

A much-changed and baby-faced Owls side fell out of the Carabao Cup in midweek to a Grimsby Town set piece goal given a pass by many onlookers due to circumstances. But it did serve as a reminder of what has become something of an Achilles heel for Wednesday in recent times, with the product of the senior men not offering major encouragement that last season’s woes will be corrected this time out.

No team shipped more than Wednesday’s 20 set piece goals in 2024/25 Championship and their current rate is a concern in that only Coventry City (five) have conceded by the same method than their three in the embryonic stages of this campaign. Going the other way, the Owls are one of six teams yet to score from dead balls. Only three second tier teams scored fewer than their 11 last season.

Steve Ellis

The club sought to correct its problems at set pieces midway through last season with the additions of backroom pair Andy Parslow and Ben King, set piece specialists in coaching and analysis respectively. Improvements were registered towards the back end of last season but with the likes of Michael Ihiekwe, Michael Smith, Akin Famewo and Callum Paterson having left the club over the summer, it’s fair to say they have a greater task at hand when it comes to identifying the ‘first contact’ aerial monsters that can help to cure the issue.

“It's a good question,” Pedersen told The Star when asked why Wednesday have had such long-held problems from dead ball situations. “We are working very hard on set pieces and Andy and Ben spend so much time working to prepare everything in the best possible way. Today (Thursday) we worked with set pieces. We do all that we can to make it better and better. From defensive corners we are in general stronger but still we give too much away. We are working hard to do that better.”

Pedersen also outlined the transition moments after set pieces as a problem to ease this season. Asked whether the loss of more aerially-adept players had made the issue harder to solve, he offered a wry smile and suggested a tweak in how Wednesday set-up for set pieces was a topic of discussion behind the scenes.

“One thing is to have a structure, but the other thing is to put the right players in that structure,” he said. “So, does that structure fit us, or do we have to change the structure for the players that we have? This can be for corners or for a free-kick at the side.”

