The likely reality of a safe, midtable season is one Sheffield Wednesday are not used to - but with that comes fresh opportunity.

The Owls have spent the majority of the campaign looking on from the fringes of the play-off conversation, the gap cut to two points at one stage before their form fell away in what has proven to be a turbulent second half of the campaign both on and off the field.

While manager Danny Röhl told The Star this week that there remains a ‘small, small, small, small’ chance of a top six finish, there is an acceptance that a midtable placing is where Wednesday are heading - a finish that would represent rapid progress after last season’s last-day survival turn and previous campaigns in League One.

Sheffield Wednesday youngster Charlie McNeill is among those to have had limited opportunities this season. | Steve Ellis

Wednesday’s last four campaigns have gone down to the last day of the season. The unusual situation does offer the chance for the Owls to provide fresh opportunity to some of the squad’s younger players and provide valuable experience for those without a great deal of it, Röhl admitted - though he stressed those spots will need to be earned.

With unavailability having disturbed the Owls selection options at Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday, Gabriel Otegbayo was brought back into the starting line-up with fellow youngster Olaf Kobacki coming from the bench to make only his third league appearance since injury struck in October. Charlie McNeill was offered a first spot on a Championship bench this year ahead of more senior forwards.

“Of course,” Röhl told The Star when asked whether the reality of Wednesday’s placing would welcome further chances for the club’s younger players. “That should be the case now, but it is not about giving out presents, they have to deliver and they have to perform and train well. They have to invest, they need rhythm. It's good to see these players in this group and it is crucial for the next season.

“Everyone is welcome for the final five games, I think everybody should also not just be at their best, but be better than yesterday and this is the zone for the last five games. We must step up every game.”

