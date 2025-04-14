Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday are believed to be in discussions with young goalkeeper, Jack Phillips, about extending his stay at Hillsborough.

The 19-year-old, who is slightly younger than current starter, Pierce Charles, has impressed at youth level for the Owls as he continues his climb through the ranks – and of late has been spending plenty of time in around the first team goalkeeping ranks.

It’s understood that the club are keen to make sure that Phillips, who has turned out for Wednesday’s U21s this season, sticks around at Middlewood Road after this summer, however there is also interest in him from elsewhere as well. The Owls’ have had plenty of joy in recent years when it comes to developing goalkeepers, with Charles the latest to go on and play for the club at senior level.

Phillips will be gaining excellent experience training with the likes of James Beadle and Ben Hamer, along with his fellow academy graduate, under the watchful eye of coach, Sal Bibbo, and will be hoping to kick on in 2025/26 as well. This season has also seen him travel with the first team, to games such as Hull City and Blackburn Rovers, which will also aid his development.

The Star has previously reported that the club have offered young defender, Ernie Weaver, a first professional deal at the club, while others at both U21 and U18 level have also been informed of their fate going forward.

Wednesday’s U21s take on Barnsley this week as they head into the final four games of the season, and Phillips’ hope will be to feature as much as possible as Andy Holdsworth’s side seek a strong end to the season.

