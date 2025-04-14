Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Young centre back, Ernie Weaver, has been offered his first professional contract at Sheffield Wednesday, The Star understands.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 18-year-old, who has captained the Owls at youth level many times, is seen as a bright talent for the future, and has been a big part of the recent uptick in form for the club’s on-fire U18s.

Weaver has risen up the ranks at Middlewood Road in recent years, featuring for the U21s this season as well, and as the second year of his scholarship comes to an end this publication is led to believe that the club are looking to extend his stay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having impressed in the Wednesday defence at various different age groups, the talented teen is seen as one for the future at Hillsborough, and will be keen to follow in the footsteps of players like Bailey Cadamarteri, Pierce Charles and Gabriel Otegbayo, all of whom have taken the step up into the senior ranks over the last couple of years.

Ernie Weaver - one to watch at Sheffield Wednesday

The central defender is known to have been watched by a number of different clubs throughout the course of his journey through the Wednesday academy, but indications are that he’s eager to kick on in blue and white now that a senior contract is on the table.

Weaver is expected to finish out this year with the U18s as they continue their hunt for the Professional Development League title, but is then expected to step up into he 21s on a permanent basis for the 2024/25 campaign.