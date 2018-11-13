Sheffield Wednesday: Loanee Josh Onomah withdraws from England under-21s squad

Have your say

Josh Onomah has withdrawn from the England under-21s squad for their upcoming friendly double-header.

The 21-year-old, who is on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hostpur, has pulled out due to a knee injury according to the FA.

The Young Lions face Italy on Thursday before travelling to Denmark.

Onomah has had a frustrating start to his spell at Wednesday, making just seven appearances for the Owls.

