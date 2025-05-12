Former Sheffield Wednesday man Sam Hutchinson is recovering well from a heart scare suffered earlier this month, his current club have confirmed.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 35-year-old, who made 207 appearances for the Owls across two spells, was a key member of the squad that achieved back-to-back Championship play-off qualification and is a hugely popular figure among Wednesday supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hutchinson left Hillsborough in 2022 and after a spell with Reading has become an important player at League Two AFC Wimbledon. He scored the vital goal in a 1-0 win at Grimsby Town that secured the Dons a play-off spot on the last day of the season - and it was after that clash that Hutchinson suffered a heart complaint on his way home.

In a statement, Wimbledon confirmed Hutchinson had undergone a successful procedure and that a plan was in place for him to make a return to playing in due course. The Dons won the first leg of their play-off at Notts County 1-0 and though he won’t be able to play for the remainder of their promotion effort, he has remained a senior figure within the camp.

“The club can confirm that Sam Hutchinson suffered heart complications following the win at Grimsby Town earlier this month,” the AFC Wimbledon statement read. “Sam was taken to hospital on the journey back where he was treated and assessed. Sam then had a successful procedure at the end of last week in London and he now has a clear return to play plan in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone at Wimbledon extends their best wishes to Sam who is now recovering at home with his family. Hutchinson has played a key part of the team’s success this season including scoring the winning goal to clinch our play-off place against Grimsby Town.

“Whilst he is recovering, Sam continues to have an impact on the squad and we are hopeful we can end the season positively for Sam. The club would like to place on record their sincere thanks for the support and care provided at Queens Medical Centre and City Hospital in Nottingham, as well as Cleveland Hospital in London.”

Your next Sheffield Wednesday read: Ex-Sheffield Wednesday boss lined up for shock football return by Premier League cult hero