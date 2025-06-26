Sheffield Wednesday fan favourite Sam Hutchinson has secured his immediate future - just 53 days on from a health scare that he feared would end his career.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Owls midfielder, who made 207 appearances for the club across two spells and was a major part of the side that achieved back-to-back Championship play-off campaigns, signed for League Two outfit AFC Wimbledon in December and went on to play 18 times across all competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hutchinson scored a rare goal to secure the Dons’ place in the fourth tier play-offs on May 3 but suffered heart problems that resulted in him having to leave the team bus in order to receive emergency care. The 35-year-old Chelsea academy graduate suffered a cardiac arrest - stemming from a 75% blockage of an artery - and has spoken openly about a concern he would never play again.

Wimbledon achieved promotion via the play-offs with Hutchinson watching on from the sidelines and approaching the end of his deal with the club, it was announced on Wednesday that he would be staying on having been granted a one-year extension.

“I’m delighted to sign again,” Hutchinson told club media. “From the moment I got here everyone has made me feel so welcome - it’s a proper football club. A special thank you to everyone who has looked after me with what went on at the end of last year. I can’t wait to just crack on now and have a great season!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dons boss Johnnie Jackson said: “We’re delighted that Hutch has agreed to re-sign. His heroics at the end of last season got us to the play-offs. What he put his body through just shows you what a warrior he is and what a wholehearted player he is. He played a great part in getting us back to League One and he’s brilliant around the group.”

Your next Sheffield Wednesday read: Major development in Sheffield Wednesday's Danny Röhl saga with talks ongoing