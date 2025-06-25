Sheffield Wednesday and Danny Röhl are believed to be in discussions that would bring the saga over the manager's future to an end, The Star understands.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The German did a fantastic job at Hillsborough in his first season, pulling off a great escape in testing circumstances as they secured their Championship status on the final day of the campaign.

He also steadied the ship in season two, with the Owls securing a comfortable midtable finish after a spell flirting with a place in the top six. Things did turn sour this year, though, with a fallout with owner Dejphon Chansiri heightening alongside a drop in results as 2024/25 came to an end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Röhl has made his intentions clear, of his desire to manage at a higher level, and told Wednesday of his standpoint back in April. Since then he’s been linked with a whole plethora of clubs in England and back in Germany, though a hefty compensation clause in his long-term Hillsborough contract is believed to have made things difficult.

Danny Röhl looks likely to be leaving Sheffield Wednesday

Now, with pre-season about to get underway at Middlewood Road, The Star understands that negotiations are underway in an attempt to find a compromise that would see the German leave his position as manager of the club.

It's understood that nothing has been finalised as yet, but it’s believed that a solution to the problem now has been judged to be a better option than letting the matter drag out and affect the club’s already damaged preparations for the season ahead.

LIMBO: Danny Rohl wants to leave Sheffield Wednesday but has not gone yet (Image: Steve Ellis)

The Star understands Röhl will not take the early stages of pre-season and that unless something drastic is to change, the German coach has managed his last game as Wednesday boss. The finer details of Röhl's exit are not yet known and it is unclear at this stage whether the departure will be set up as one of mutual consent, sacking or resignation. How the matter is dealt with could ultimately impact how and whether the club are entitled to compensation in the event of Röhl taking another job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Questions also remain over who will be in charge of preseason should, as has been suggested, Röhl doesn’t return, and with a number of coaches out of contract come July 1st it could well be left to the club's academy staff to take the first sessions after this week’s testing has been completed.

Nothing has been confirmed regarding friendlies for the summer, or a pre-season camp, however things should become clearer on Thursday when news starts to filter in from the training ground on their first day back. Amid financial strife at S6, many first team players remain unpaid heading into the scheduled return to Middlewood Road.