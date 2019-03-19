Sheffield Wednesday’s Liam Palmer preparing for an emotional occasion if he is to make his Scotland debut

Sheffield Wednesday defender Liam Palmer says his thoughts will be with his late grandmother if he manages to make his Scotland debut on Thursday.

The Owls star has received his first call-up to the full international set-up, seven years after last pulling on a Scotland jersey, representing the under 21s.

The five players looking to win their first Scotland caps (from left to right) Liam Kelly, Marc McNulty, John Fleck, Liam Palmer and Stuart Findlay training in Astana ahead of Thursdays opening Euro 2020 qualifier against Kazakhstan. Gavin McCafferty/PA Wire.

It’s been quite a turnaround on all fronts recently for the full-back, who under Steve Bruce has shown some of his best and most consistent form for Wednesday.

That has prompted a call from Alex McLeish and Palmer looks set to earn his first senior cap against Kazakhstan on Thursday.

If and when that is the case, the 27 year-old from Worksop says he will be thinking of his Lanarkshire-born nan, who sadly never saw her grandson play for her country.

Liam Palmer with fellow Scotsman Lee Bullen....Pic Steve Ellis

“My nan was a massive part of my life,” Palmer told the media on Tuesday. “She lived on the road opposite the school I went to as a little boy so every day after school I went there until my mum finished work.

“She loved football and she loved sport. If I had a game for the school she used to walk up the road and come and watch and then get me some food after and things like that.

“She never saw me play for the Scotland youth teams. She passed away just before that. My family on my mum’s side are all obviously really proud and she would have been really proud as well.

“I will definitely think of her. It was a shame towards the end. I went every day to visit her in intensive care. But it would be a great moment if I did make my debut.

“It’s a massive honour to be called up for the first team. Having been away with the 21s and being welcomed by everyone there. Obviously to make that step up to the first team would be a proud moment.”

Palmer also explained how he ended up representing Scotland in the first place.

Back when Alan Irvine was manager and Sean McAuley head of the Owls academy, the latter had a word in his ear,

“One day Sean just pulled me into the office and said: ‘you can’t play for Scotland can you?’,” said Palmer. “I said: ‘I can actually!’ From then he got in touch with (then under -19 manager) Billy Stark and I got called up at the last minute, playing centre midfield back in those days.”