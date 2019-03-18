‘He’s a big lump with good feet’ – Steve Bruce praises Sheffield Wednesday players for cameo roles in unbeaten run 

Strength in depth is often the key to success over the course of a gruelling Championship season and that’s proving to be true for Sheffield Wednesday.

The injury-hit Owls have been without a number of key players in recent matches but have still found a way to preserve their unbeaten status under Steve Bruce thanks to a spread of goals from players throughout the squad.

Atdhe Nuhiu celebrates his goal in the 4-2 win....Pic Steve Ellis

Four different Wednesday men were on the score sheet in the last league victory against Blackburn and Bruce was quick to praise his players for their efforts – even if they have only featured in cameo roles so far in his time at Hillsborough.

Bruce told the Star that he was particularly pleased that Wednesday’s two big big physical presences on the pitch – Atdhe Nuhiu and Dominic Iorfa – found the back of the net on Saturday.

He said: "I am delighted for Atdhe, he is a great lad. I am pleased that he scored within a minute, it was great.

"He is a big lump but he has got good feet for the size of him. Of course, at six foot seven or whatever it is, the mobility sometimes is an issue but certainly when the ball was played up to him for the fourth goal, he did fantastically well.

"Big Dom got an assist and a goal so maybe I'm playing him in the wrong position! Long may it continue.

“He has got to work a lot on his positional play. He has been a good addition. It is great that he has scored three goals. He is young and can only get better and he will do.”

Iorfa, who joined Wednesday on a permanent deal from Wolverhampton Wanderers on deadline day in January, scored his third goal for the Owls after also netting on his debut against Rotherham United and against Derby County.

But it was one of Wednesday’s ever-present talismans who got the highest praise for his performance as Barry Bannan notched a hat-trick of assists in the match, tripling his tally for the season to take it to nine so far.

"Bannan, on a horrible afternoon, always looked the one in complete control and that is the sign of a good player,” Bruce said.

"He always looks like he has time. He is never flustered, his touch is immaculate. He's a good footballer. So when all around him is chaos today, he was the one who was able to deliver and put his foot on the ball which gives everybody a chance.”