A long-time Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper is seeking to make up for lost time with his new club after suffering a five-month gap between league starts - and has made a fine start.

Owls promotion hero Cameron Dawson left the club over the summer having risen through the youth ranks to make 129 senior appearances for the club. He signed on free transfer terms with Rotherham United but has had little go his way since then, with now sacked manager Steve Evans having left him out of the bulk of flailing second stint as Millers boss in favour of Dillon Phillips.

Indeed, Dawson had to wait nearly five months for a league start having been dropped by Evans in November. He featured in Evans’ last game in charge but has been kept in the side following the arrival of a fellow Wednesday old boy - interim boss Matt Hamshaw - to make three consecutive starts. Three wins and two clean sheets have followed.

The latest, an impressive 1-0 win at promotion hopefuls Bolton Wanderers, saw Dawson make seven saves and earn a rare 10/10 match rating from our sister paper the Rotherham Advertiser. Owls loanee Mallik Wilks took the assist for Sam Nombe’s winner. The change in management seems to have brought about a new lease of life in the 29-year-old - and the rest of the squad.

Owls local lads Cameron Dawson and Liam Palmer Pic Steve Ellis

“Look it’s been a tough season,” a delighted Dawson told BBC Sheffield. “It happens, I’m not going to shy away from that or make excuses, it’s been a tough season but we’re professional footballers and we can’t always have it all our own way. It’s been one of those but for me personally I want to make up for lost time in a Rotherham United shirt.

“It’s not been easy, it’s not been plain sailing but I believe I’ve got a lot to give and performances like that show it. I’m really happy personally at the minute and I’m determined to keep that going.”

Asked what Rotherham-born Hamshaw - who played 74 times for the Owls between 1998 and 2005 and earned promotion from League One in 2005 - has brought to the Millers since taking over, the former Wednesday stopper offered insight on a happy camp.

“He’s brought some structure, some information and smiles on faces,” he said. “Winning does that and we’ve won all three games for him, he’s a happy man at the minute and obviously the boys are winning. It’s a good place to be. It’s been a great place to be these last 10 days, it’s been a really enjoyable time. I’ve loved every minute of it and long may it continue.”

